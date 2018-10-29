Which dog breeds are best for protection?

When it comes to protecting your family and home, we often think about security cameras or alarm systems. But what about man's best friend?
There are certain dog breeds and training techniques that can help keep your family safe.
If you are looking for the right dog to protect your family, some dog breeds have natural instincts to listen, learn and obey.
Stan Vorsteg III owns a bulldog and Chihuahua and says "sometimes dynamite comes in small packages" and "just because they're little doesn't mean they're not courageous."
Vorsteg said his pets let him know when someone is outside his home or yard.
International K9 College in Riviera Beach can help train certain dogs to become better protectors.
"It is the best home security system you can have," said Bob Anderson, the founder of International K9 College.
Anderson, who trains both police K9 and family dogs, says a good guard dog must be courageous.
"He's not afraid of anything, so we have to look at breeds that have a certain amount of aggression. Typically, it's either a German Sheppard, a Belgian Malinois, a Dobermann, a Rottweiler," said Anderson.
Anderson checks for the right temperament in a dog to see if they are capable of special training.
"Your dog understands that he's not going to bite just anybody, but he's gonna go after people where the threat level is where it should be," said Anderson.
The dog's size does matter.
"Even though (a) 6-pound dog might have all of the qualities, he's not going to intimidate anybody," said Anderson.
He says intimidation makes up most of the deterrent.
"Just having the dog is going to stop a possible break in," said Anderson.
If you want to train your dog to better protect your family, trainers say it can take several months and thousands of dollars to see results.