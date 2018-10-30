All St. Lucie County beaches are open

St. Lucie County has announced that all of its beaches are open.
Complications from red tide forced beaches on North Hutchinson Island to close more than a week ago, the county said.
Low concentrations of red tide still exist at some beaches but the county said lifeguards have not experienced any adverse health effects and water samples will be collected as a precaution.
More than 30 tons of dead fish were removed along a five-mile stretch near Pepper Park, the county said.
Residents can call 772-462-1421 for daily updates on beach conditions.