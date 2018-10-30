Family asks for prayers for girl shot in PSL

Christie Nichols shows a picture of her granddaughter Preslie in a dress she bought her for Christmas.
"She is a princess warrior, that's all there is to it," said Nichols.
Nichols explained that while Preslie loves looking like a princess, she's also tough with an independent streak.
The little girl was struck by a bullet Sunday morning after a case of road rage.
"You would never imagine it happening to anyone close to you," said Nichols.
Around 2am, the pickup truck Preslie was riding in with her brother, and what may have been a dark newer model BMW sedan were at the intersection of Prima Vista Boulevard and Floresta Drive.
The two vehicles headed south on Floresta and then down Bywood Avenue where several neighbors said they heard one shot.
"We're just praying and want everyone to send their prayers to have her have a full recovery," said Nichols.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle should have some damage to the passenger side. They plan to provide an update on the case Wednesday.