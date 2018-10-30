Fire damages Gulf Stream home

Fire damages Gulf Stream home
By WPTV Webteam | October 30, 2018 at 8:27 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 8:38 AM

Smoke billowed into the air in southern Palm Beach County Monday evening after a fire broke out in the town of Gulf Stream.

Both Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 3400 block of North Ocean Blvd around 6 p.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage of the large home, a Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson said.

First responders were able to keep the fire from the main residence, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said they were able to save two dogs from the residence and no homeowners were injured.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating but has not yet released a cause. No damage estimate was given.

Images from 2 Alarm #fire yesterday evening that crews from @PBCFR and @DelrayBeachFire battled in the Town of Gulfstream. #Firefighters kept this blaze from entering the main residence. pic.twitter.com/HSk9Xrkzs2