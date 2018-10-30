Free cardiovascular testing in Belle Glade

Seven free, non-invasive cardiovascular testing will be offered in Belle Glade Tuesday.
The on-site cardiovascular testing will take place at 10 a.m. at the parking lot of West County Senior Center located at 2916 State #15.
The mobile bus is equipped with advanced technology and specialists will be on site to diagnose, screen and prevent serious cardiac events.
All 7 tests will be performed on the bus. They include echocardiograms, carotid Doppler, lower extremity Doppler, transcranial Doppler ultrasound, stress echocardiography, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm testing, and pulmonary function.