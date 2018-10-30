Free cardiovascular testing in Belle Glade

By WPTV Webteam | October 29, 2018 at 9:14 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 9:23 PM

Seven free, non-invasive cardiovascular testing will be offered in Belle Glade Tuesday.

The on-site cardiovascular testing will take place at 10 a.m. at the parking lot of West County Senior Center located at 2916 State #15.

The mobile bus is equipped with advanced technology and specialists will be on site to diagnose, screen and prevent serious cardiac events.

All 7 tests will be performed on the bus. They include echocardiograms, carotid Doppler, lower extremity Doppler, transcranial Doppler ultrasound, stress echocardiography, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm testing, and pulmonary function.