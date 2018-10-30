Genetic testing for cancer can be vital for men

Murphy said, "it was very unexpected for us to find a BRCA 2 gene mutation in Jim because his family does not have breast, ovarian, pancreatic cancers. His father did have melanoma and passed away at 71 from metastatic melanoma but that is the only cancer identified in his family that is related to BRCA 2. So it was really shocking. We did a panel of 30 genes, Jim chose to do it because he knows what I do for a living, he's had three cancers himself, he was curious to know his genetic background."