Interfaith vigil to honor Pittsburgh victims

Interfaith vigils are being held to remember the Pittsburgh victims and to stand up to antisemitism and bigotry.
The events are being coordinated by the Jewish Federation with leaders of multiple faiths.
Leaders from the Jewish community and other faiths will speak in solidarity and mourn the lives lost at the Tree Life Synagogue.
There are two local services being held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In Boynton Beach, the event will take place at the Temple Shaarei Shalom located at 9085 Hagen Ranch Road.
In Jupiter, at the Temple Beth Am at 2250 Central Blvd.
The entire community is invited.
No backpacks or large bags are permitted.