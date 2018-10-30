Two vehicles catch fire at Palm Beach Co. home

The quick work of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews stopped a fire Monday evening from torching a home.
At 5:25 p.m., crews responded to the fire in the 5000 block of Pine Meadows Road in the Rivermill development off Hypoluxo Rd.
Responding firefighters reported heavy smoke as they entered the community. Capt. Albert Borroto said two vehicles were on fire with flames running up the side of a two-story home.
Crews quickly went to work and prevented the flames from entering the home and causing more interior damage.
There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.