29-year-old man fatally shot in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police said a 29-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Northeast First St. around 3:20 a.m.
When they arrived, officers found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Delray Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
The man's name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boynton Beach Police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.