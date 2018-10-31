Community standing in solidarity at synagogue

Religious leaders of all faiths are coming together to mourn the 11 innocent lives in Pittsburgh, taken during a hate-filled attack against those of the Jewish faith.
The message is clear: confront hatred and violence with civility and compassion.
"Our community is reeling, but we are strong and we are resolute," said Rabbi David Baum, with the Congregation Shaarei Kodesh in Boca Raton.
Baum is standing firm and not giving in to hate after the deadly shooting inside their sister synagogue.
"Our religious school director's father was the long-time executive director at Tree of Life Synagogue, and our cantor has many Pittsburgh ties, his father lives there," Baum said.
Baum said it hits close to home. Twenty-five minutes before the deadly attack he says there was an incident in his parking lot when a man yelled "Heil Hitler" Saturday morning as a family was walking inside.
"Our security guard was there jumped out confronted the man, the man ran into his car and sped away," Baum said.
"Our strongest message is not to let them win," said Michael Hoffman, the CEO of The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.
Hoffman found out about the shooting moments after returning home from a work trip to Israel. Now, he's helping organize an interfaith service to stand up to antisemitism.
"We will not be swayed by acts of violence and antisemitism and hatred and bigotry," he said.
The Jewish Federation has also been in touch with the FBI and Homeland security since the shooting. PBSO was also stationed outside the Temple Shaarei Shalom in Boynton Beach and Temple Beth Am in Jupiter Tuesday evening. No backpacks or large bags were allowed inside. More than 1,000 people were expected at both events.