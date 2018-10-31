DIRTY DIRTY: Pizza shop temporarily closed again

For the second time this month, a Delray Beach pizza restaurant was temporarily shut down for rodent activity.
State inspectors temporarily shut down Brooklyn's Original Pizza on South Federal Highway last week, after finding 22 fresh rodent droppings.
Inspectors also put a stop sale on several foods because of temperature abuse.
Chung Wah on 6017 South Dixie Hwy. in West Palm Beach was temporarily shut down for dead and live roaches.
For three days last week, inspectors kept finding roaches under kitchen equipment and in various other places throughout the restaurant.
According to a Department of Business and Professional Regulations report from Oct. 26, approximately 20 live roaches were observed on the pallet and floor when the bulk containers of rice and corn starch were moved.
Approximately 15 live roaches were observed on the lower shelf under the prep table when items were moved.
All restaurants have since been re-opened.
* Full health inspection restaurant report for Brooklyn's Original Pizza on Oct. 25: https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6707486&licid=6457645
* Full health inspection restaurant report on Oct. 24 for Chung Wah: https://www.myfloridalicense.com/inspectionDetail.asp?InspVisitID=6591164&licid=2606278