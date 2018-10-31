Dog rescued from house fire

By WPTV Webteam | October 31, 2018 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 4:18 PM

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said first responders saved a family pet when a house caught fire in the Gun Club Estates neighborhood.

The fire happened at a residence in the 4000 block of Browning Dr N., Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze seemed to be centered in the kitchen and firefighters said they found the family dog during a search.

Waiting paramedics administered oxygen on the dog who was later reunited with its owner, fire rescue said.

No people were hurt at the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

#BreakingNews #fire on the 4000 block of Browning Dr N @PBCFR on location, smoke showing, fire attack started, Browning Cmd pic.twitter.com/ujTAAlYl3U
Browning Cmd *update* #firefighters rescue one dog from inside home, seen here receiving oxygen with PET mask pic.twitter.com/RIy8Gfl1Du
Owner reunites with his dog @PBCFR #firefighters rescued from house fire on Browning Dr pic.twitter.com/ltoPUlaii2