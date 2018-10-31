Haunted house raising money to fight cancer

A Jupiter family's Halloween tradition has a new twist this year.
Nicole and her husband, Roy Jandreau, started The Heather Street Klownz Haunted House in 2009. It's the scariest house on the block and attracts thousands of people.
This is the family's ninth year they have held the haunted house.
The twist this year is they are trying to raise money for Roy Jandreau's brother, Sheldon Herron, who also plays Twisty The Clown at the haunted house.
Herron was diagnosed cancer in April.
"He is battling stage 4 colorectal cancer and is set to have surgery in November, so we're trying to help him out any way that we can," said his sister in law, Nicole.
One-hundred percent of all donations will go to Herron and his family.
The haunted house opens at 7:30 p.m. and is located at 6128 Heather St. In Jupiter.
The family has also established a GoFundMe account where you can donate to help the family pay for health care expenses.