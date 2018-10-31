Man accused of lewd acts with teenage girl

A security guard at Deerfield Beach Middle School was arrested Tuesday night after a parent reported the man had inappropriate contact with her 13-year-old daughter.
50-year-old Alejandro Escobar of suburban Boca Raton is a security guard at the school.
Detectives say the 13-year-old victim, who is a student at the school, revealed that she began developing a close relationship with Escobar at the beginning of the school year after she disclosed that she was having problems.
According to detectives, Escobar provided the victim with a notebook, which she used to share her thoughts with him.
Rather than reporting the girl's statements to school administrators, detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit say he regularly met the victim throughout the school day.
Last Friday, while in his office, the victim says Escobar kissed her several times and touched her inappropriately.
In addition to his job as security guard, detectives say Escobar coaches soccer and volleyball at the school. Investigators want to know if he has other victims.
If anyone believes they have been victimized by Alejandro Escobar, they are asked to contact BSO Detective Sira Arroyo at 954-321-4240. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.