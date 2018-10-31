Man arrested after video of shooting surfaces

LAKE PARK, Fla. -- A man who shot and killed a man he says tried to steal his car is now facing manslaughter charges after surveillance video of the shooting was discovered.
On September 7, 2018, Lucson Laguerre arrived at a barbershop located at 10th Street and Greenbrier Court to pick up his son.
Laguerre parked his car at the edge of the curb, leaving the vehicle running with his 5-year-old daughter in the back seat, and entered the barbershop to retrieve his son.
Laguerre said his intention was to quickly pick up his on and return to the car.
Laguerre told deputies he saw Terrence Wilson Jr. open the driver's side door, get in and attempt to drive away.
Laguerre claimed he yelled "STOP!" and discharged a firearm and struck Wilson as he drove away. Wilson died from his injuries.
Laguerre has a concealed weapons permit and at the time, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that no charges would be filed against him.
Since then new video of the shooting was located by PBSO Violent Crimes Detectives and reviewed. The investigation was reopened.
Investigators say the video appeared to discredit interviews with Lucson Laguerre and witnesses at the scene.
Detectives filed their findings with the State Attorney's office and a warrant was issued today.
Lucson Laguerre, 29, was arrested for Manslaughter with a Firearm and is being booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.