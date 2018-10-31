New medical marijuana dispensary on the TC

There is a new place to buy medical marijuana on the Treasure Coast.
The first medical dispensary in Fort Pierce had its ribbon cutting Monday.
Curaleaf has been delivering medical marijuana to patients for about 7 months, but now, patients can buy medical marijuana in a brick and mortar store along U.S 1. It also gives patients a chance to see all the options available to them and ask more questions in person.
"Long overdue," described patient Mary Jane Keefer.
She made a medical marijuana purchase Monday.
"I was a nurse for 40 years. Most of my life, I did nights. I've never slept well ever since. I'm really hoping this will help me sleep," Keefer said.
She and her doctor think medical marijuana might finally do the trick. She took home vape, oil, and a cream.
Staff at Curaleaf know they will be meeting patients with various needs.
"Cancer, ALS, Parkinsons, HIV AIds, Glaucoma…" listed Regional Operations Manager, Michael Costa.
He says only patients approved under state requirements will be allowed into the dispensary, for security purposes.
"When they come up to the admissions window we will check they are a registered patient, they have a medical marijuana use ID card," Costa said.
Once they're inside, it 's like any retail store. There are customer service representatives to help explain the list of products, process the payment, and send people home with what they need.
"Helping patients improve their lives, that's really what we're here for," said Costa.
Curaleaf grows its Marijuana south of Miami.
There are also conference rooms inside where staff can give patients more privacy when giving info or answering questions. Costa said there are also educational opportunities for the public wanting to learn more about medical marijuana.