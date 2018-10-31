News conference at 11 a.m. after child shot

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE AT 11 A.M.:
Police in Port St. Lucie said they will give an update Wednesday as they continue to search for the gunman who injured a 3-year-old girl during a road-rage shooting on Sunday.
The parents of the child will also be in attendance for the news conference, scheduled for 11 a.m.
Officers released surveillance video of the gunman's vehicle -- a dark, newer model BMW sedan with minor passenger side damage.
The injured girl, Preslie, is still in the hospital after emergency surgery.
Doctors said they had to remove a piece of her skull to allow the girl's brain to swell.
During an interview Tuesday, the child's grandmother said she is asking for the public's prayers.