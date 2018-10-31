Officers fire at cougar on OR college campus

ASHLAND, OR (KDRV/CNN) – Two cougars were spotted on campus at Southern Oregon University in Ashland.
Police said an officer shot at one of them to scare it away Sunday.
“As students were leaving the library, several reports came in of cougars spotted in this area,” said Joe Mosely, a university spokesman.
A small cougar was seen outside the library, which was filled with students studying for midterms.
“It’s scary, because I like to stay here pretty late to study in the science building and I’m kind of scared to walk out to my car now,” said Maria Rojas, a university student.
That cougar ran away when officers made loud noises.
But nearby, a second larger cougar was spotted near a residence hall.
"It appeared to be somewhat aggressive toward the officers," Mosely said.
Ashland Police said they consider Oregon law when deciding whether a wild animal like a cougar is desensitized to humans.
Police said the second cougar seemed desensitized to loud sounds and the humans around it.
That’s why Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara gave the go-ahead to shoot after the area was cleared.
The shot missed and the cougar ran away.
“I think I’m going to go get pepper spray. That’s what the police officers recommended, getting the legit pepper spray and just being aware,” student Savana Phiefer said.
Police said people living nearby should keep domesticated cats inside, watch dogs closely and back away slowly if they encounter a cougar.
Copyright 2018 KDRV via CNN. All rights reserved.