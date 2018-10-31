Stuart police searching for missing family

The Stuart Police Department is looking for a family who has been missing since Saturday.
Officials say relatives notified police Tuesday that they didn't know where the family was and have not heard from them since Saturday.
Police are actively looking for:
47-year-old David Joseph Eddy, who is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Henrika Eddy, 45, described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair.
Olivia Eddy, 7, has hazel eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.
Sofia Eddy, 5, has a slim build, hazel eyes with curly reddish hair.
The children did not attend school Tuesday and the family has not been home, according to police.
Police say it's unknown at this time if the children are in danger.
The family drives a gray 2010 Nissan with tag number 8775BL and may be in the South Florida area.
Detectives are actively working on the case and conducting interviews.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Eddy family is asked to call Stuart Police at 772-287-1122.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.