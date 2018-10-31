President Trump targeting birthright citizenship

President Trump is reportedly considering ending the birthright path to citizenship, a policy that has benefited children born in the U.S. to non-citizens.
"Most legal scholars have said this isn't even possible," says WPTV Political Expert Brian Crowley, who expects swift legal challenges to the President's action.
Crowley says the move by the President may have more to do with next week's midterm election.
Florida is a state deep in the birthright path with generations of citizens, mostly from Latin America.
"One of the hurtful things about what the president is doing is if you're a birthright citizen and lived in this country for a number of years you're whole citizenship is really being questioned by this president," Crowley says.