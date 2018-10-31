School zone speeders beware in Boynton

The Boynton Beach Police Department is making school zones safer by catching people speeding in school zones.
Officer Chris Munro and Officer Lawrence Rini were outside Crosspointe Elementary School doing speed enforcement.
"Our goal is to try and hit one school zone every day," said Munro.
Munro said the department has more resources this year so they can have more officers focused on speeding drivers in school zones.
Last school year Boynton Police wrote 103 speeding tickets in school zones, and this school year they have already written 105.
"The biggest thing I hear is, 'I'm late,' whether they are late for work or late dropping their kids off to school," said Munro.
Crossing guard Verena Johnson said cars will fly through the Crosspointe school zone.
"All they try to do is make that light. It is scary, we don't know what is going to happen," she said.
Munro and Rini pulled over one car for traveling more than 40 miles per hour when the driver should have been going 20 mph. The driver was given a $500 ticket.
"That 25 mph could be the difference between a kid living or not," said Munro.
Officers will rotate schools as they work to enforce speed limits. Munro said he has noticed that cars have started to slow down.
"Whether it is just us being out here or them realizing school is back in session, it has really helped slow people down," he said.