Sex offenders in Florida: Interactive map allows you to search your neighborhood

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement keeps track of people who have been convicted of a sex-related crime.
Under Florida Public records law their addresses are public.
Nearly 46,000 convicted sex offenders live in the state of Florida.
We used the publicly available information to map the addresses of sex offenders throughout the state.
Sex offenders are required to register their permanent address with law enforcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement maintains a database with this information.
The markers on the map below show the addresses of registered sex offenders in the state. Large red markers indicate the person was convicted of a sex-crime that involved a minor, small markers indicate the victim was an adult.
The map lets you zoom and pan and, if you click on the markers it will show you a picture, name, and address.
If the map doesn't load properly, you can see a larger version at this link.
