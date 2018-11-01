Dodge City scrambles to bus voters to sole polling place

This undated photo provided by the Ford County Government Center in Dodge City, Kan., shows County Clerk Debbie Cox. Cox, who moved the only polling site in the historic Wild West town of Dodge City to a facility outside the city limits more than a mile from the nearest bus stop says it is not possible to add a second polling site for the upcoming election. On Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree will hear arguments on a suit from the American Civil Liberties Union whether to force Cox to open another polling site in town for the midterm election. (Ford County Government Center via AP)