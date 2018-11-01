Florida permanent daylight saving bill on hold

Don't forget to turn your clocks back this Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends.
But didn't Governor Scott sign a bill making it permanent here in Florida?
John Wagner at Wagner Micro Engineering in West Palm Beach is wondering what happened?
"Interrupt me, interrupt the people," said Wagner.
Marshall Sklar in Boca Raton was hoping it would go through as well. "Definitely good for my kids and business," said Sklar.
The hold up is Congress hasn't approved it and there's not much momentum in D.C. on the legislation.
There is also some opposition to the bill.
Meanwhile, John hopes this Sunday is the last time he has to change the clocks. "Time is time. Leave it alone."