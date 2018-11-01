Police hand out posters to try & solve cold case

Police hand out posters to try & solve cold case
By Tory Dunnan | November 1, 2018 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 3:18 PM

Port St. Lucie Police are releasing a poster to area businesses and will post it in public places to try and generate tips to solve a road rage incident that left a three-year-old named Preslie hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are looking for a dark-colored sedan which is likely a European model. It may possibly have damage.

Police said the incident started with one of the cars cutting the other off at a Wawa gas station and then continued for a couple of miles.

"That went all the way down Floresta to Bywood where they were exchanging road rage type of activities and there was a shot fired," Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc said. "

He said Thursday there was no change in the child's condition.

Police said someone is sitting by a phone 24 hours a day, answering tips.  So far they've responded to dozens and dozens. 
 