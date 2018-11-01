Police: Pair holds up Boynton Shell gas station

Boynton Beach Police are investigating an armed robbery to a gas station on Halloween night.
Police said two men targeted a Shell gas station at 111 E. Woolbright Road just before 9 p.m.
The pair stole cash and lottery tickets, police said.
One suspect wore a camouflage jacket, blue jogging pants with three white stripes and gray Nike sneakers and the other wore a blue-hooded zippered sweatshirt, green cargo pants, and Timberland boots, according to police who described the pair as black males.
If you know anything you are asked to contact Det. Charles Ramos at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.