Simulator shows danger of distracted driving

Data shows texting and driving is the number one cause in fatal car crashes for people under 20-years-old.
Thursday, students at Palm Beach Atlantic University had a unique chance to sit inside a high-tech simulator. They learned just how deadly sending a text or using a cellphone is when on the road.
Students who tried the simulator were shocked to see how quickly things can go wrong.
"Our simulator is kind of special because kids get to get into the actual Jeep, use the gas brake and steering and it's closer to the real experience without the actual consequences," said simulator operator Mallory McKenzie.
Drivers under 20-years-old text more than any other age group.