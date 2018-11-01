5th annual Martin County 'Trunk of Treat'

"We've raised a whole generation of kids here that look at the Martin County Sheriff's Office as trick or treating," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

But, it takes help from the community, too, with nearly 60 vendors chipping in to provide all kinds of treats.

"We also have a bounce house, we have popcorn machines, Icee machines," Snyder described, along with music, food vendors, a mini-petting zoo, face painting and all of the sheriff's office 'toys' on display.

Kids love coming each year. "It doesn't matter what candy I get, I just want candy," said Zoe. "It's fun," said her brother, Zack.

But for parents, it's about more than just giving their children a fun night. There are no worries about knocking on the wrong door, worrying about dark streets or traffic. All the vendors are screened.