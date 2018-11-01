Volunteers at the Stuart Air Show

Volunteers are busy cleaning, testing a generator and putting up dozens of tables under tents. It's countless hours spent preparing for the Audi Stuart Air Show.
Amy Bottegal is president of the board for the Stuart Air Show
"As young as 13, and I think as old as in their 90's and they come from all over. I took off a week of work and a lot of people do that. This is our vacation and we love it here," she said.
Today, one of those volunteers welcomed the C-130 airplane and those on board. Dewey Vinaya was an Army paratrooper in 2009 and performed at this air show for several years. Now he's retired, calling Stuart home and volunteering. "For me it's a great community outreach. We are growing every year and get together and figure out what else we can do outside the air show itself." Amy said,
"Their generosity of their time is probably the biggest. We want to thank them for all that they do and we couldn't do it without them."
The Audi Stuart Air Show officially opens to the public on Friday at 5pm.