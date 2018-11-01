West Palm to unveil Clematis Streetscape project

The city of West Palm Beach will officially unveil the new look of the 300 block of Clematis St.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and street-party celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Everyone is invited to enjoy a family-friendly celebration with live music, giveaways and more.
Downtown business on the block will also offer special discounts, giveaways, tastings and other activities for guests during the street party.
Then, the party moves down the street to "Clematis by Night," the city's weekly waterfront concert at the east end of Clematis Street with lots of food, drinks, live music and fun.
This marks the completion of the first phase of the Clematis Streetscape project between S. Dixie Highway and S. Olive Ave.
The focus of the project is all about pedestrians. Some of the changes you'll notice include a curbless street that prioritizes the pedestrian, narrower traffic lanes to slow travel speed for cars, high-visibility crosswalks and mid-block crossings, more regularly spaced shade trees, wider sidewalks for more walkway space, dining space and furnished seating space and reduced parking spaces to make room for "people space."
The 300 block of Clematis St. will officially open to traffic on Friday.