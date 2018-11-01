WVRF helping vets transition into civilian life

They risk their lives every day for our freedom, but when veterans return home, daily life is anything but carefree.
Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, a local non-profit organization, helps one thousand veterans every year with a common struggle. Finances.
Chris Baker, a local U.S. Navy Veteran, says the organization ensured his growing family had a place to call home.
"You kind of lose hope. you get depressed anxiety you don't know what you're going to do," said Baker.
Baker always knew he was destined to protect the red, white and blue.
"I was in ninth grade on 9/11. I pretty much made up my mind then that I wanted to serve."
He joined the Navy in 2005, spending 9 years doing pipe fabrication on aircraft carriers, destroyers, and submarines.
"It was a good start to my life, I feel like."
But when Baker decided to leave the military to start a family, he found out the rest of his life was full of questions.
"I received some of the highest training in the world at what I do…not all of the transfers over to the civilian life," he said.
He eventually began to work therapy program through the VA, but still lived with his in-laws.
"My in-laws were in the middle of losing their house and my wife was eight months pregnant."
Struggling to secure an apartment, that's when Baker found the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.
"The big thing is we want to keep our veterans in their homes," said Mike Durkee, Executive Director of the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.
The organization provides housing and utilities assistance to post 9/11 vets, which allowed Baker and his family to put down a deposit for an apartment.
"We had the money within the next day. The not knowing what's going to happen tomorrow goes away. It was kind of a lifesaver there," Baker said.
