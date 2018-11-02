Child killed in trick-or-treating accident in Michigan

SHERIDAN, MI (WXMI/CNN) – Tragedy struck a Michigan town on Halloween night.
State Police said a group of trick-of-treaters in Sheridan were riding on a trailer being towed by a tractor.
“[They were] a bunch of families that were all very close friends, and so they were all celebrating the night together,” said Philip VanDop, the Sheridan Fire Department chaplain.
But just after 7 p.m., the celebration stopped.
“The child fell off the wagon and the wagon rolled on him,” VanDop said. “It appears he was under the wheel.”
The 8-year-old was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
“It was traveling at such a low rate of speed, people were walking by the wagon and the tractor,” VanDop said. “The people that were involved in it were all parents and their kids. It was just nothing more than an unfortunate accident.”
Sheridan is a small, tight-knit community, and the tragic death is hitting hard.
Central Montcalm School officials said they’re now offering grief counseling to help students deal with the loss.
VanDop said Sheridan always has tractors pulling trailers of kids on Halloween, and he doesn’t believe the driver did anything wrong.
“He’s dealing with it the best he can,” VanDop said. “I think that any person in that situation would look and review and see what they could do over to avoid it, and there really isn’t anything that could be done.”
State Police said it’s a somber reminder of how quickly life can change.
“It’s a tragic accident, and of course Halloween brings about its own dangers, with kids running around in the dark collecting candy,” State Police Lt. Commander Kevin Sweeney said. “And you’ve got other events like this, and so it’s just a reminder for all of us to be safe and keep a close eye on our kids.”
