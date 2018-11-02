Dennis Miller plans politics break after 'Fake News' special

FILE - In this March 8, 2013 file photo, comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Dennis Miller arrives at the premiere of "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth" in Los Angeles. Miller's new standup special, "Fake News _ Real Jokes," debuts online Tuesday, Nov. 6. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)
By LYNN ELBER | November 2, 2018 at 8:43 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 8:43 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Miller says he's easing away from political humor after next week's release of his new comedy special, "Fake News-Real Jokes ."

The former "Saturday Night Live" news anchor says he's trying a "mental exercise," trading jokes about current events for lighter humor.

Miller said the goal is to be funny and not talk about the issues as much.

His special will be available Tuesday on Amazon, Google, iTunes and other streaming platforms. It is being released as an album.

The comedian also hosts a podcast and has a syndicated radio feature.