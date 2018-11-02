Driver dies in crash with semi

Driver dies in crash with semi
By WPTV Webteam | November 2, 2018 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 12:08 PM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- The driver of a car died in a collision with a semi Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northlake and Hall Boulevards.

The car was northbound on Hall when it ran a stop sign and collided with the semi heading west on Northlake, traffic investigators said.

Both vehicles ended up close to a nearby wooded area.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the car with heavy damage and the semi on its side with its trailer overturned.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

Fatal crash Northlake Blvd and Hall Blvd east of Seminole pratt pic.twitter.com/0fxXVdKPJy