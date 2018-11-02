Driver dies in crash with semi

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- The driver of a car died in a collision with a semi Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at the intersection of Northlake and Hall Boulevards.
The car was northbound on Hall when it ran a stop sign and collided with the semi heading west on Northlake, traffic investigators said.
Both vehicles ended up close to a nearby wooded area.
Video from Chopper 5 showed the car with heavy damage and the semi on its side with its trailer overturned.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.