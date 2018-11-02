Gardens Police: Check Halloween candy

Palm Beach Gardens Police are asking parents to carefully check the treats their children received for Halloween after a report that a sharp object was found in candy.
Police said a stick pin-style needle was found inside a York Peppermint Pattie by children in the 4000 block of Holly Drive.
Police said they are informing people living in the area of Burns Road, south to Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail east to Alternate A1A.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at the non-emergency number: 561-799-4445. The case number is: 18-006703.