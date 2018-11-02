His father was missing for decades. Now human remains have been found under the family home

LAKE GROVE, NY (News 12 Long Island/CNN) - For nearly six decades, a family home may have held a secret.
Michael Carroll may have unlocked the mystery of what happened to his missing father. Tuesday night, human remains were discovered under the basement.
“I have a messed up basement, but I am really glad we found what we found,” he said.
The family believes the remains could be from George Carroll, a Korean War veteran who went missing in 1961.
Michael Carroll said the story his mother told about his father’s disappearance always bothered him, so he looked, hired researchers, even psychics and paranormal investigators.
“They said they feel there was a lot of stuff going on here. There is a lot of energy here,” Michael Carroll said.
A company with ground-penetrating radar indicated something may be under the concrete basement floor.
After years of looking and digging, about five feet down, they found some bones and called Suffolk Police, who are investigating.
"I want to believe, let’s put it that way. We did the DNA. We'll find out," Michael Carroll said.
Could George’s wife, Dorothy Carroll, have known something? The siblings said their mother died in 1998.
“I think my mom was trying to protect us as young kids,” said Steven Carroll, Michael’s brother.
Childhood friends of the Carrolls came by the house, stunned by the news that a body was under the basement.
“I’m in shock. I must have been in this house a thousand times,” Tony Mraz said.
If the DNA test results on the remains indicate that it is George Carroll, the family said it will bring them some closure plus allow them to finally bury the Korean War Veteran with honors.
“I woke up today feeling I really need him to get in Calverton or something where he belongs and have the acknowledgment for what ... he is a hero. My dad was a hero,” Michael Carroll said.
