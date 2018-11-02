Man arrested after 2-county Treasure Coast chase

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after a police pursuit that began in Indian River County.
The sheriff's office said it began when Joshua Michael Ryan battered a disabled person in the 8800 block of 50th Avenue Thursday.
Investigators say he was spotted entering the Vero Beach Campground where he stole a vehicle and hit an Indian River County Sheriff's deputy's car as he drove away.
Several deputies began a pursuit and followed as Ryan drove on several roads including south on 66th Avenue, west on State Road 60, and south on I-95, the sheriff's office said.
He was followed by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit who followed him into St. Lucie County where he was taken into custody near mile marker 133, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators say he faces several charges in St. Lucie County and pending counts of vehicle theft, battery on a disabled person, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in Indian River County.