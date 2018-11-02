Million dollar Honda Classic renovation unveiled

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.-- The Honda Classic isn't for another 114 days, but tournament organizers say set up for the event at PGA National starts in just three weeks!
A million dollar renovation was unveiled Friday, led by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus and his design team.
The course has been tweaked to be closer to what Nicklaus had designed years ago, which may make some of even the notoriously challenging holes - like the Bear Trap - even harder.
"This golf course specifically, the history here, the famed Bear Trap, all of that kind of tracks back to Jack Nicklaus and for him to care about the growth of this event has been great," said The Honda Classic Tournament Director Andrew George.
"I love it, it's absolutely beautiful, and they made it amazing," said elite junior golfer Madison 'Mad Dog' Moman.
The 11-year-old Moman got a chance to try the 18th green. She says she can't wait to see the action at the Bear Trap.