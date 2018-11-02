PSL police looking for missing man

By Monica Magalhaes | November 1, 2018 at 8:33 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 8:43 PM

Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing, endangered man.

Juan Enrique Girod, 42, was last seen Thursday at approximately 3 a.m. driving a 1973 open, no top, gray primer Volkswagen Buggy with antique light blue plate BN5885.

Girod is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is diagnosed with a medical condition and does not have his medication.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Girod is asked to contact Detective Christopher Fulcher at 772-873-6518.