Purchase advance tickets for South Florida Fair

The South Florida Fair is still a few months away, but if you act now, you can get your tickets on sale now.
A flash sale is being held from Nov. 2 to 4.
For three days only, everyone who purchases an advance ride wristband for the South Florida Fair will receive a FREE Gold Access Pass. Also, everyone who purchases a Mega Saver will receive 2 Gold Access passes.
Click here to learn more about the deal. Call (561) 793-0333 if you have more questions.
Next year's fair will kick off on Jan. 17 and run through Feb. 3.
The 2019 theme will focus on superheroes and fair organizers will be honoring superheroes of all forms.
The fairgrounds are located at 9067 Southern Blvd.