Stuart Air Show takes flight this weekend

The Stuart Air Show kicks off this weekend with Friday's acrobatics show and fireworks. Gates open at 5 p.m. for all the festivities.
On Saturday and Sunday, the gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors can check out dozens of planes on display and interact with the pilots. There is also a kids zone and performances in the sky.
"The favorite always are military jets and this year we have the Harrier Jet. That's just an incredible piece of aviation, so for families, come on out and see that. We've got some of the best aerobatic pilots in the world coming out," said board member and volunteer Mike Anthony.
He said one of his favorite parts about this show is watching veterans look at the planes with their families.
"Just to have them talk about, I flew on that plane or my company did this. Just to see that and the families coming together to learn more about the history of aviation- that's probably my favorite," said Anthony.
He says the Stuart Air Show's mission is to celebration aviation by honoring the past and inspiring the future.
WPTV will be there with a booth and Chopper 5 on display.
