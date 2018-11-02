Study: Dangerous heat for outdoor workers

Friday was another hot day for employees like Ryan at the 495 Boca Car Wash in Boca Raton.
"Sun shining and we're making money," said Ryan. "Right precautions, drink water and wear a hat."
Owner Andre Weliky knows when to give his employees a break. "Big concern. Got to make sure you don't overheat," said Weliky.
A new report from Public Citizen and Farmworker Association of Florida warns outdoor workers face a huge risk with rising temperatures, particularly farmers and construction workers.
The study found for people performing heavy outdoor work in Palm Beach County, temperatures made dangerous conditions for 99 percent of the days this past summer.
Doctor Brian Ackerman at the Emergency Center in Lake Worth for Delray Medical Center says workers need to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
"Try to limit your exposure. Avoid doing that stuff during the afternoon at hottest temperatures," said Ackerman.