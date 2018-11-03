New York police: Saudi sisters spoke of harming themselves

These two undated photos provided by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) show sisters Rotana, left, and Tala Farea, whose fully clothed bodies, bound together with tape and facing each other, were discovered on on the banks of New York City's Hudson River waterfront on Oct. 24, 2018. The Farea sisters from Saudia Arabia, Rotana, 22 and Tala, 16, had been living in Fairfax, Virgina and were reported missing in August. Their mother told detectives the day before the bodies were discovered, she received a call from an official at the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ordering the family to leave the U.S. because her daughters had applied for political asylum, New York police said Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. (NYPD via AP)