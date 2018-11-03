Peter Uihlein shoots 66 to take 2-shot lead in Las Vegas

DIVOTS: Jim Furyk missed the cut with rounds of 71 and 72 in his return after captaining the losing U.S. Ryder Cup team. ... Hall of Famer Davis Love III was 5 under after a 67. Love won the event in 1993, the year Spieth was born. He lost in a playoff in 1996 to Tiger Woods, the first of 80 tour victories for Woods. ... Freddie Jacobson shot 73-70 to miss the cut in his return from hand surgery. He played for the first time since the 2017 Byron Nelson.