2 seriously injured in WPB motorcycle crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Friday night in West Palm Beach.
West Palm Beach police say a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on S. Dixie Highway near the intersection of Churchill Road at 9:41 p.m. when a 2003 Ford Taurus turned in front of the motorcycle, violating the motorcyclist's right of way.
The two vehicles collided, ejecting both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle.
The driver of the Ford was uninjured. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.
The motorcycle passenger sustained serious injuries and is on life support.
Anyone with any information about this accident is urged to contact West Palm Beach police.