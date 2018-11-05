PBSO: Worker found under mower in pond has died

By WPTV Webteam | November 5, 2018 at 10:47 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 11:03 AM

Emergency crews pulled a man from a pond in suburban Delray Beach Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 9 a.m. deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a call of a water rescue at the Lakes of Delray development.

PBSO said responding deputies and first responders found a lawn maintenance worker under a lawn mower in a drainage pond.

Investigators now say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.