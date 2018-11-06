Final push for votes ahead of Election Day

On the eve of Election Day, Republicans and Democrats made their final push for people to get out and vote.
"Our message today is to vote and vote like your life depends on it," said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel who joined several democratic speakers out in front of the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office.
Democrats said every vote will count in several close races in Florida including the governor and the Senate.
Lara Trump, the daughter in law of President Donald Trump, made a stop in West Palm Beach to thank volunteers with the campaign of U.S. Rep. Brian Mast.
"I'm not sure if you feel the same way, I'm not tired of winning, are you tired of winning," Trump told the Mast supporters.