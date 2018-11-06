Your guide to Florida’s constitutional amendments in plain English

When there are complicated constitutional amendments or referenda on the ballot, the time required to vote and, consequently, the lines at the polls may be a bit longer. Moreover, such amendments and referenda are often written in “lawyer-speak,” which may be confusing to many voters. This was certainly the case in 2012, when there were several complicated amendments and referenda before the voters, making Florida’s ballot that year one of the longest in the United States and one of the longest in Florida’s history. Moreover, some politicians word the measures in a way that a “yes” vote might mean you are opposed to the measure, while a “no” vote supports the issue. The Florida Legislature has been guilty of such approaches in previous years. As such, the following descriptions of the Amendments on the ballot are written in “plain English” to help you understand them better.