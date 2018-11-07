Loxahatchee Groves councilwoman resigns

"WHY is it OK in Loxahatchee, but NOT other communities to:

- Dispose of human waste directly on the ground and into groundwater.

- Have illegal businesses operating throughout the Town.

- To build residential structures without permits.

- To allow through truck traffic.

- Allow local businesses to bring in debris and garbage from other communities and dump it in ours to pick up and pay for it.

- Apply rules, regulations, and codes to residents differently.

- To allow some to receive services like garbage collection at no cost."