Martin Co. voters pass half-cent sales tax hike

Starting Jan. 1, if you shop in Martin County, you will pay an extra half-cent in sales tax per dollar, which will help fund the school district.
Martin County voters approved the tax increase 57 percent to 43 percent.
The Martin County School District board chair released a statement that says it part, "It is encouraging to know voters understand the importance of public eduction and appreciate the Martin County School District."
That half-cent sales tax will help pay for school renovations and upgrades and security improvements.
It will bring in an estimated $16 million a year for seven years before it expires.
Two major projects on the list include replacing Jensen Beach Elementary and Palm City Elementary Schools.
This is an addition to a property tax increase voters approved back in August to fund school operations.
This will bring the sales tax rate to 6.5 percent in Martin County.
The district estimates a family of four with a $50,000 income will spend an additional $64 a year.
RELATED LINK: https://ourdollars.martinschools.org